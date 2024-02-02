Jamahal Hill teases fans with impending fight against UFC foe Alex Pereira in return amid links to title clash: ‘I’m back’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill appears steadfast on his impending return to the Octagon – amid continued links to a title showdown with incumbent gold holder, Alex Pereira – claiming he’s “back” after suffering a ruptured achilles last summer, forcing his vacating of the UFC crown.

Hill, the current number one ranked light heavyweight contender, officially vacated his championship come the conclusion of November’s title fight headliner at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden.

Watching from ‘fighter row’, Illinois native, Jamahal Hill was in attendance as former undisputed middleweight champion, Alex Pereira added the light heavyweight crown to his ever-growing trophy cabinet, courtesy of a second round TKO win over former divisional best, Jiri Prochazka in the pair’s showdown.

And calling for a shot at the newly-minted Sao Paulo native in the immediate aftermath of UFC 295 in New York, Hill’s calls were backed by Pereira – who appeared to shutdown the prospect of a defense against Magomed Ankalaev next, who turned in a brutal knockout win over Johnny Walker in the pair’s rematch last month.

Jamahal Hill teases impending return against Alex Pereira

Teasing his impending return to the Octagon – amid links to his inclusion on a massive UFC 300 card in April, and a title fight against knockout artist, Pereira, Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Hill posted “I’m baaaack” on his official social media accounts.

Jamahal Hill is back 👀



Who should he face first?



📸 – sweet_dreams_jhill pic.twitter.com/6C1Lcszex3 — Fighters Only (@FightersOnly) February 2, 2024

Drawing a distinct history with GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame inductee, Pereira, Hill became the first DWCS alum to win Octagon gold back in January of last year – landing a decision win over the former’s training partner and former champion, Glover Teixeira on hostile territory in Brazil.

Weighing up the future of a title fight with Pereira in the future after his ascension to the throne, Hill’s injury suffered during a pick-up basketball game during International Fight Week in July, forced a change in the light heavyweight title landscape.

Who wins in a future title affair: Alex Pereira or Jamahal Hill?