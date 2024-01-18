Alex Pereira remains betting favorite to beat Jamahal Hill amid calls for UFC title fight defense

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira remains a strong betting favorite to beat Jamahal Hill in his return to the Octagon – with the UFC kingpin claiming he wants to settle his differences with the former gold holder first and foremost.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder and current light heavyweight kingpin, landed the 205 pound title back in November in the main event of UFC 295, stopping former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka with a blistering second round TKO win at Madison Square Garden.

As for Illinois native, Hill, the ex-champion has been sidelined since he took the title in another vacant pairing against Pereira’s close friend and training partner, Glover Teixeira back in January of last year in Brazil – becoming the first Dana White’s Contender Series product to mint himself with gold.

And making his case for a title fight defense with long-time foe, Hill in his immediate return to the Octagon, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira is currently riding a -160 betting line as a favorite to beat former gold holder, Hill, who is a current +130 betting underdog.

Alex Pereira remains betting favorite to beat Jamahal Hill

If punters are interested on betting on UFC events – including a long-anticipated title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, a host of markets and online bookmakers are offering odds on the potential pairing, and with the bout likely to take place in a Las Vegas return, why not try your luck on a real money slot whilst taking in the festivities of ‘Sin City.

With a keen eye on last weekend’s UFC Vegas 84 headliner between Magomed Ankalaev, and compatriot, Johnny Walker – the latter whom continually called for a title return against the Brazilian as soon as UFC 300, Pereira appeared to dismiss Ankalaev following his knockout win, in favor of a grudge fight against ex-champion, Hill firstly.

“Guys let’s focus on what matters which is Jamahal (Hill),” Alex Pereira posted on his official Instagram account. “And then I’ll focus on breaking another record by making two title defesnes in the shortest time possible.”

Making his light heavyweight debut back in July of last year at UFC 291, Alex Pereira landed a decision win over former champion, Jan Blachowicz, outstriking the Polish veteran with heavy shots in the second and final third round, following a grappling-heavy onslaught in the initial frame.

And ahead of his championship win over Czech Republic native, Prochazka back in November, Brazilian fan-favorite, Alex Pereira received an induction into the GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame – a promotion where he first minted himself as a two-division champion – a feat he later repeated in the UFC.

Vacating his undisputed light heavyweight crown back in July following the culimination of International Fight Week, Hill is said to have suffered a nasty achilles injury during a pick-up basketball match with fellow fighters and UFC veterans, electing to relinquish the belt.

And while a title fight between himself and Pereira has yet to be officially booked by the organization, Hill has been steadfast in his claim that he will compete for spoils in his immediate return to the Octagon.