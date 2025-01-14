Jamahal Hill closing as betting favorite to beat Jiri Prochazka in UFC 311 grudge fight

Returning this weekend at UFC 311, former champion, Jamahal Hill has moved as a slight betting favorite to land a victory over fellow ex-titleholder, Jiri Prochazka in their main card clash — as the duo meet in a bid to earn themselves another shot at Brazilian foe, Alex Pereira.

Hill, who retains the number three rank at the light heavyweight limit, has been sidelined since UFC 300 last April, headlining the monumental event in Las Vegas.

And dropping a stunning first round loss in a devastating knockout loss to Sao Paulo finishing ace, Pereira, Illinois native, Hill has been gunning for a re-run with the past two-weight champion in the immediate future.

Jamahal Hill closing as betting favorite to beat Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311

Featuring on the main card this weekend at UFC 311, Hill is currently boasting -122 betting favorite odds to beat the +102 betting underdog, Prochazka — with a host of sportsbooks offering fans and punters the best odds and prop bets ahead of the flagship card return.

Himself yet to feature since sharing the Octagon with Pereira last summer in the main event of UFC 303 during International Fight Week on short-notice, Prochazka faced the Brazilian for the second time in less than a year — dropping a stunning second round high-kick knockout defeat.

Briefly returning to winning ways in between his loss to the Sao Paulo native, Prochazka also featured at UFC 300, felling fellow European challenger, Aleksandar Rakic in a rallying second round knockout win.

Previewing his pairing with Prochazka this weekend at UFC 311, Contender Series product, Jamahal Hill claimed he would knock the iconic ponytail haircut from the head of the Czech Republic fan-favorite.

Image via: Getty

“We had the same opponent last fight,” Jamahal Hill said of Jiri Prochazka on his official YouTube channel. “In your last performance, you got dominated. Dominated and knocked out. Completely shut down, completely exposed and then got done, bad, bro. You got did bad.”

“I got caught, you got dominated, there’s a huge difference, you feel what I’m saying?” Jamahal Hill explained. “My man’s (Alex Pereira) literally had your ponytail leaning to the left. I hope you wear that same ponytail in LA so I can lean that motherf*cker to the left, right back for you. This is insane.”

Himself maintaining if he is afforded a third career title fight with Pereira — he could overturn his losing record and defeat the Brazilian, Prochazka hopes a victory against Jamahal Hill this weekend can convince the former to afford him a trilogy bout.

“I said that many times, and I mean that very seriously,” Prochazka told. “Everything that I say, I mean very seriously. I believe that I’ve made improvements to my style, to my life, in everything so I can face Alex Pereira a third time. I really believe that.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

“I believe that I can be the champion, and I’m going for that – to be the champion again. No more words.”

“I just want to be myself – that’s all,” Prochazka said. “That’s what I want to show the world: The best version of myself, the best version of my kind, of how I see the martial arts, of my kind of style of fighting. This is what I want to share.

“This is what I want to show to the world – that I’m the best. I’ve made the improvements that I can be at the top, champion again. This is it.”