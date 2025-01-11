Punahele Soriano Sends ‘The Doctor’ to the ER with Quick-Fire KO – UFC Vegas 101 Highlights

Punahele Soriano got the UFC Vegas 101 main card off to a fiery start via a vicious first-round KO against Uros Medic.

After dropping four of his last six, ‘Puna’ made it back-to-back wins on Saturday night after catching ‘The Doctor’ with a stiff right hand that sent Medic crashing to the canvas.

Once Medic hit the mat, Soriano swarmed in and dropped bomb after bomb until the referee decided he had seen enough, bringing a stop to the main-card opener just past the half-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Punahele Soriano def. Uros Medic via TKO (strikes) at 0:31 of Round 1.

With the win, Soriano moved to 5-4 under the UFC banner, 11-4 overall.

Check Out Highlights From Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic at UFC Vegas 101:

The right hand from Punahele Soriano laid him out 😳 #UFCVegas101 pic.twitter.com/8FQoQ2sefR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 12, 2025

Punahele Soriano with the vicious KO.



UFC Fight Night 249 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/md0rvEkM8u — Mason (@kasualmason) January 12, 2025