Jamahal Hill reveals hasty timeline for UFC 300 title fight with Alex Pereira: ‘I found out when I got to the venue’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill has revealed he officially received confirmation of his UFC 300 headliner with incumbent gold holder, Alex Pereira – during last night’s UFC 298 event in Anaheim, California – claiming he only received confirmation when he attended the Honda Center.

Hill, the current number one ranked light heavyweight contender and former divisional titleholder, has been sidelined since he won gold back in January of last year at UFC 283, where he dispatched Pereira’s close friend and training partner, Glover Teixeira in a unanimous decision win in Brazil.

Vacating his championship belt back in November officially, Hill attended Madison Square Garden where he watched the above-mentioned, Pereira turn in a stunning second round knockout win over fellow former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka, to win the vacant divisional crown.



And long-linked with a title fight showdown against former undisputed middleweight champion, Pereira in his return to the Octagon in pursuit of his former title – Hill is now slated to headline UFC 300 in April, taking on the Brazilian.

Jamahal Hill talks UFC 300 main event with Alex Pereira

Revealing details of his fight with the Sao Paulo native at UFC 300, Hill claimed he only received official confirmation of his fight with Pereira upon landing at the Honda Center last night to view UFC 298 in Anaheim.

“I found out for sure, for sure that it was locked in since I’ve been in here,” Jamahal Hill told Aaron Bronsteter during an interview at UFC 298. “When I got to the venue, we talked about it, and I agreed to it yesterday [Friday].”

Hill on when being in the UFC 300 main event became a possibility: "Everybody wants to be on 300, but realistically, it didn't really come on my radar, it didn't really happen until yesterday, I'm not even going to lie, yesterday." pic.twitter.com/M4anDrcMuw — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 18, 2024

“Look, ‘Sweet Dreams’ is not gonna lie to the people, I ain’t lie to you guys,” Jamahal Hill explained. “I told you what I knew – partially. …Everybody wants to be on [UFC] 300, but realistically, it didn’t really come on my radar, it didn’t really happen until yesterday, I’m not even going to lie, yesterday.”

