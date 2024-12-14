Paulina Wiśniewska quickly defeats Valentina Scatizzi with Ground and Pound

Paulina Wiśniewska vs. Valentina Scatizzi faced off for the PFL Europe’s Women’s Flyweight Championship and $100,000 on the line. Paulina Wiśniewska wasted no time stopping her opponent with a takedown and ground and pound

PFL Europe Women’s Flyweight Championship: Paulina Wiśniewska vs. Valentina Scatizzi

Wiśniewska entered the final after an impressive tournament run She secured a TKO victory over Ireland’s Dee Begley in the semi-finals and dominated Lizzy Gevers of the Netherlands in the quarter-finals with a unanimous decision win.

Scatizzi, a rising star from Italy, has proven her resilience throughout the tournament. She earned a unanimous decision win over France’s Marie Louiseau in the semi-finals and lost to England’s Shanelle Dyer via split decision in the quarter-finals. But, Dyer dropped out to injury so Scatizzi was put back in the finals. Valentina Scatizzi was looking to capture a title after losing in the finals to Dakota Ditcheva in 2023.

20 SECONDS IS ALL IT TOOK!



Paulina Wiśniewska defeats Valentina Scatizzi for the 2024 PFL Europe Women's Flyweight & $100,000



🇫🇷 #PFLLyon

🏟️ LDLC Arena

📍 Lyon-Decines, France

December 14, 2024

Poland’s Paulina Wiśniewska quickly transitioned from a Thai clinch to landing a knee, then finishing her off with a series of unanswered shots. The knee dropped the Italian athlete but she tried to protest as hs believed that she was working her way back to her feet. Paulina Wiśniewska stays undefeated and adds PFL gold to her name.