Former Strikeforce middleweight champion Jake Shields has been charged with misdemeanor battery following an alleged assault on Mike Jackson at the UFC Performance Institute in December.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, Shields was charged with a single count of misdemeanor battery in connection with the incident. A summons was issued for the one-time UFC title challenger on August 9, but he failed to appear at an arraignment on September 21. That same day, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Shields has not been detained on the charge, nor has he publicly commented on it.

What began as an argument online over race-related issues came to a boiling point in December when both men were present inside the UFC P.I. in Las Vegas. Shields posted a video on X that appeared to show him on top of Jackson and reigning down punches while surrounded by a group of onlookers.

“Finally ran into the b*tch Mike Jackson,” Shields wrote. “He quickly discovered the difference between calling people Nazis in person vs on Twitter. This racist is lucky so many people were there to save his pathetic racist ass.”

Finally ran into the bitch Mike Jackson



He quickly discovered the difference between calling people Nazis In person vs on Twitter



This racist is lucky so many people were there to save his pathetic racist ass pic.twitter.com/90luT0YjfG — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 16, 2022

During an interview with MMA Fighting to discuss his impending clash with UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich in Davenport, Iowa, Jackson had some unsavory words for Shields.

“He’s a piece of sh*t,” Jackson said. “Jake Shields, I know somebody is going to tell you about this. You better be on your best behavior, you f*cking coward. Because the man is looking [for you]. He has a warrant out for his arrest because he’s a coward piece of sh*t. So he’s on the run essentially. He’s ducking and dodging the cops because they want to get him. The [district attorney] wants to get his ass real good. So that’s going to happen.”

Mike Jackson Says Jake Shields Backed Out of a Fight to Settle Their Differences

Jackson and Miletich were once friends with the MMA pioneer training Jackson ahead of his matchup with wrestling superstar CM Punk inside the Octagon. According to Jackson, their falling out came when Miletich attended the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The two fighters will now settle their differences under the Caged Aggression MMA banner later this month.

Jackson attempted to set up a similar meeting between himself and Jake Shields but claimed that Shields ultimately bowed out of the proposed PRIDE-style scrap on pay-per-view.

“He’s pasting this narrative online that I’m scared of him and he whooped me,” Jackson said. “First of all, the dude attacked me from behind like the coward piece of sh*t that he is. Fine. He said he wanted to fight. I gave him terms to fight. We agreed to the terms of the fight, and then he jumped me from behind.

“He agreed to box me. Those are his words. OK, you agreed to box me, here are the terms. We do PRIDE rules, a 10-minute first round, and every round after that is five minutes. There is no round limit. We go until someone quits or someone gets knocked out, and it will be on a pay-per-view stream and we split the profits — 60 percent to the winner and 40 percent to the loser. He’s like ‘No, f*ck that, you’re a p*ssy, I want to fight you UFC 1, bare-knuckle rules.’ You’re a f*cking piece of sh*t.

“That’s fine, they’ve got a warrant out for your arrest, Jake Shields, you f*cking piece of shit coward Nazi. They’re coming for you boy – you better watch out.”