Toe Wrestling Championship Takes the Nation by Storm – Step Up to the Toedium

Toe Wrestling Championship is sweeping the nation with its blend of competition and feet of strength. Players lock toes on a platform called the “toedium” and battle to pin their opponent’s foot to a stanchion in a best-of-three format.

Toe Wrestling Championship

Originating in 1974 at Ye Olde Royal Oak Inn in Wetton, Staffordshire, the sport was conceived as a way for England to dominate an international competition. While it began as a pub pastime, Toe Wrestling has grown into a global phenomenon, with annual World Championships now drawing competitors from as far afield as the United States, China, and India.

Feet First into Glory

The sport has produced legendary figures such as Alan “Nasty” Nash, who holds the Guinness World Record for the most Toe Wrestling World Championships won, and Lisa “Twinkletoes” Shenton, a dominant force in the women’s division. Reigning champion Ben “Toe-tal Destruction” Woodroffe continues to elevate the game with rigorous training that includes toe deadlifts and even surgical removal of toenails to enhance performance. The stakes are high, with cash prizes reaching £10,000 at some events.

A Battle of Sole Survivors

Toe Wrestling is taken seriously by its athletes. Matches can last up to two hours and often result in injuries like broken toes and sprained ankles.

The sport’s organizers have even campaigned for its inclusion in the Olympics. Events are held at venues such as Derbyshire’s Bentley Brook Inn and have become staples of local festivals and international broadcasts. The next event is at the Station House – N15 6U in London.

With its rich history, colorful personalities, and growing feet base, Toe Wrestling has transitioned from an oddity to a celebrated cultural event. As the 2025 World Championships approach, the sport continues to capture imaginations worldwide, proving that even the smallest body part can inspire big dreams.