Kazakh Karshyga Dautbek Edges Out Chihiro Suzuki in Thrilling RIZIN 50 Featherweight Showdown

Karshyga Dautbek emerged victorious in a closely contested bout against Chihiro Suzuki at RIZIN 50, held on March 30, 2025, at the Anabuki Arena in Kagawa, Japan. The featherweight clash served as the co-main event of the fight card and was a pivotal matchup in the division’s top ranks.

Karshyga Dautbek Defeats Chihiro Suzuki at Rizin 50

Karshyga Dautbek, representing Kazakhstan, secured a split decision win over Suzuki, a former featherweight champion from Japan. The fight started with Dautbek adopting a southpaw stance and landing sharp left strikes early in the first round, which visibly damaged Suzuki. Throughout the bout, Dautbek showcased his exceptional footwork and defensive movement, using effective backsteps to evade Suzuki’s pressure while countering with precise strikes. Despite Suzuki’s attempts to close the distance and engage in exchanges, Karshyga Dautbek’s rhythm and ability to control range proved challenging for the Japanese fighter.

Suzuki endured significant adversity during the fight. He revealed post-match that he had suffered a broken nose early in the contest, which hampered his breathing and contributed to his stamina issues. Additionally, his right leg sustained heavy damage from repeated low kicks exchanged between the fighters. Nonetheless, Suzuki displayed remarkable resilience and launched an aggressive offensive in the final round, attempting to turn the tide with strikes and takedown attempts. However, Dautbek weathered the storm and maintained composure to secure the judges’ favor.

🚨 LADIES AND GENTLEMAN



FIGHT OF THE YEAR 🚨



🇰🇿 Karshyga Dautbek vs Chihiro Suzuki🇯🇵



[ LIVE ON https://t.co/gD0DbGLTMX 📡 ] pic.twitter.com/fYOL7g8D0F — RIZIN.tv (@RIZINTV_) March 30, 2025

After the fight, Suzuki expressed disappointment at not being able to show his fans a winning performance but vowed to regroup and come back stronger. He acknowledged Dautbek’s skilful performance and admitted that while he executed parts of his game plan effectively, he fell short in key exchanges. Suzuki also hinted at taking time off to recover from injuries and reassess his approach before returning to competition.

RIZIN 50 is free to watch at RIZIN TV.