King Edokpolo’s Towering 6’8″ Frame Overwhelms Ryo Sakai in TKO Win at RIZIN 50

King Edokpolo emerged victorious against Ryo Sakai in a thrilling heavyweight clash at RIZIN 50, held at the Anabuki Arena on March 30, 2025. The fight showcased Edokpolo’s ability to capitalize on his significant height and reach advantage over Sakai.

Ryo Sakai is 5’11” (180cm). While King Edokpolo is 6’8″ (204cm) and approximately 260 lbs.

The first round saw King Edokpolo effectively utilize his long reach to keep Sakai at bay with front kicks and precise distance management. Despite Sakai’s aggressive approach, which included low kicks and close-range hooks, Edokpolo maintained composure, using arm blocks to neutralize the attacks. Sakai managed to secure a takedown late in the round, transitioning to side control and delivering hammer fists and knees, but Edokpolo’s defense held firm.

In the second round, Sakai came out swinging with hooks and successfully clinched for another takedown. He attempted a north-south choke on the ground, but King Edokpolo turned the tables by using the ropes to reverse the position.

Gaining the dominant mount position, Edokpolo unleashed a barrage of ground-and-pound strikes. With Sakai unable to defend himself effectively and turning his back, the referee stepped in at 2:32 of Round 2 to stop the fight, awarding Edokpolo a TKO victory.

The match also highlighted the stark physical contrast between the two fighters. Edokpolo’s towering frame and longer reach were pivotal in dictating the pace of the fight and keeping Sakai’s offense in check. Despite his win, Edokpolo humbly apologized for what he described as a “lackluster” performance in his post-fight comments, vowing to improve for future bouts.

This victory further establishes King Edokpolo as a formidable presence in RIZIN’s heavyweight division. RIZIN 50 is free to watch at RIZIN TV.