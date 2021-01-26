Jake Paul is making a name for himself in the boxing world. After knocking out an NBA star, he now has his eyes set on the MMA community.

Jake Paul may have made his name through 6-second Vine videos but he is now an active boxer. Most see his presence as a blaring indication of how far boxing has fallen. Whilst others see it as a bit of fun. Jake’s ability to get eyes on him is undoubted. His debut against NBA star Nate Robinson helped to pull in over a million pay per view buys whilst on the undercard to Roy Jones Jr. vs Mike Tyson. With Jake coming away with an alleged eight-figure payday, it is easy to see why he’s so eager to get in the ring. Particularly after his brutal second-round KO win over Robinson.

Jake’s eight-round pro boxing bout with Ben Askren on April 17th is now official. Danis reacted to the news by posting out direct messages between him and the YouTube star about their failed fight.

Danis also took to Twitter to claim he’d beat Paul and Askren in the same night.

“i could literally on god beat @jakepaul and @Benaskren in a boxing match back to back on the same night.”

i could literally on god beat @jakepaul and @Benaskren in a boxing match back to back on the same night 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 26, 2021

Dillon Danis might have made his name through being a bit of an online troll and a friend and training partner of Conor McGregor, but he is also a legit Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. Danis is great at choking you out on the floor, but he isn’t exactly known for his punching abilities. After whipping up an online rivalry with Jake which, even resulted in Jake throwing water balloons at Danis, the two seem to be on a collision course of cringeworthy proportions.

Dillon Danis tweeted out a conversation between Jake Paul and himself. In the posted DMs, Danis called his offer “dog shit” and says that he can fight in June when his knee recovers. It would seem we could very well see the two battle it out in the summer if negotiations do pick up. Imagine if Jake Paul knocks out Ben Askren and Dillon Danis in less than four months, now that would not look good for the MMA community. Although he’s not exactly choosing people known for their stand-up game, to be fair.

Who wins in a boxing fight, Dillon Danis or Jake Paul?