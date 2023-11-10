Jake Paul Taunts Ex-UFC Star Nate Diaz While Trying on a pair of PFL Gloves: ‘I’d kill that man’

Jake Paul simply won’t stop until he gets Nate Diaz to sign on the dotted line for a fight inside the PFL Smart Cage.

In August, ‘The Problem Child’ scored a unanimous decision victory against Diaz in an entertaining 10-round scrap inside Dallas’ American Airlines Center. Immediately following the boxing contest, Paul laid down a $10 million offer to run it back in MMA. Diaz seemingly accepted the offer in the heat of the moment but has since backed away from the potential rematch.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped Jake Paul from attempting to goad Diaz into taking the fight every chance he gets. Recently, the social media star offered another word of warning to the ‘Stockton Samurai’ courtesy of the Professional Fighter League’s official account on X.

“Nate Diaz is a smart man staying away from me in MMA, smart man,” Paul said in the clip. “Man, he can’t take me down. I have better wrestling than him. Ohio Division I state wrestling experience. He clearly can’t punch me, he punches so soft, pillow hands. If we fought in MMA it’d only be 15 minutes, which is half the amount of time we just fought. I’d up the punch count, up the pace, kill that man” (h/t MiddleEasy).

Jake Paul Returns to the Ring on December 15

For now, Jake Paul will put his focus on a return to the squared circle on December 15 when he meets 35-year-old cruiserweight Andre August. According to the recordkeeping site BoxRec, August has a 10-1 record with five wins coming by way of knockout. However, August has only competed once since 2019, and only two of his opponents entered their fight with a winning record.

“Ask and I shall deliver. August has more KO’s than me, more wins than me, more experience than me, but I like to gamble. The path to world champ starts here. Just straight up boxing,” Paul wrote on social media upon revealing his opponent.

As for Nate Diaz, the former UFC superstar has not made any announcements regarding his next move. Before competing against Jake Paul, he had expressed an interest in re-signing with the UFC, presumably to book a trilogy fight with the yet-to-return Conor McGregor. Perhaps those are still the plans, but only time will tell.