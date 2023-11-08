Breaking – Jake Paul set to fight Andre August in professional boxing fight return in December

Polarizing professional boxer, Jake Paul is slated to make his return to the ring on December 15. – taking on fellow professional, Andre August in Orlando, Florida – over the course of eight rounds at the cruiserweight limit.

Paul, who boasts a 7-1 professional boxing record, most recently headlined a pay-per-view card in August of this year in Texas, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over former UFC lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz, dropping the Stockton native en route to his victory.

As for August, the 10-1 puncher – who has been blasted and labelled as a “complete unknown” fighter for Paul at this stage of his naive career, most recently landed a unanimous decision win over Brandon Martin back in August of this year to boot.

Jake Paul books December fight with Andre August

Ariel Helwani was first to report the news of Jake Paul’s professional boxing return next month against Andre August.

“Jake Paul’s next fight will be against Andre August (10-1) on Dec. 15 in Orlando, Paul and his promotion MVP announced this am,” Helwani posted on his official X account. “Fight will be contested at cruiserweight. Eight rounds.”

https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1722269526975549557



Addressing his leftfield fight with relative unknown, August, Paul claimed that he wants to become a world champion in the sport, and hopes to “build” experience against “seasoned fighters”.

“I’m a professional boxer and i want to be world champion,” Jake Paul said in a press release. “So I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life. So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see.”



Himself speaking on the booking of a fight between Paul and August, the Ohio native’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian claimed that the bout will be “unforgettable” for viewing fans.



“Jake’s global star power has already made him one of the biggest names in boxing,” Bidarian said. “He’s sold more pay-per-views over his first eight fights than any other boxer ever and he’s one of the few names in the game advocating for women and prospects in the sport. And now he’s once again doing what very few of the best and biggester boxers in the world have done in their 9th professional fights – fighting someone with a better record and more experience.”



“Pound-for-pound, the great Terrence Crawford fought a 9-14 opponent in his 9th fight, Canelo Alvarez fought a 0-1 opponent, and Gervonta Davis fought an opponent that had 31 losses. But Terrence, Canelo and Gervonta didn’t have the world watching. Jake Paul does, and he’s once again putting it all on the line taking on a 10-1 opponent. Thank you to DAZN for working with us to make this event accessible to fans around the world.”

What are your thoughts on Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent?