Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor’s $20 million revealed Payments from the UFC: ‘This is hilarious and sad at the same time’

Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor over some of his recently released payments from the UFC

Due to the class action lawsuit against the UFC, records are currently being released and will continue to be throughout the process. This includes fighter contracts and pay-outs – including the recently unsealed payments from McGregor’s fees from his fight with Chad Mendes to his lightweight title fight against Eddie Alvarez.

The ongoing legal battle claims that Zuffa, now merged with WWE to form TKO Group holdings, abused their power to suppress wages which is in violation of the United States antitrust watch.

McGregor would earn nearly $20 million in his first nine fights with the promotion (not including Alvarez fight), which included a $5.6 million pay-out for the second Nate Diaz fight.

Jake Paul makes fun of Conor McGregor’s payments

Of course, with any McGregor news there will come an unprovoked comment from Jake Paul – who has been attempting to make a fight between the pair for several years.

Paul would mock McGregor for the released figures, claiming it was ‘sad’ how much previous figures had been inflated.

“This is f****ng hilarious and sad at the same time” in a now-deleted tweet,” Paul said. “It was previously reported by Forbes that McGregor earned $27million for his UFC 202 rematch against Nate Diaz and UFC 205 world title fight against Eddie Alvarez in 2016. Purses from the UFC’s own filings show that McGregor didn’t get close to half of those claimed figures.” (H/T Mirror)

McGregor has seemingly re-entered the USADA testing pool in preparation for his long awaited return.

Paul is set to return to boxing on December 15, the American last defeated Nate Diaz last time out and will hope to continue the winning streak after dropping his first loss to Tommy Fury.

