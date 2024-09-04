Jake Paul Shares Francis Ngannou’s Warning: Mike Tyson is Going to Knock Me Out

Francis Ngannou thinks it’s gonna be a bad night for Jake Paul when he steps inside the squared circle for a scrap with legendary pugilist Mike Tyson.

Emanating from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Paul vs. Tyson is scheduled to go down on Friday, November 15, and will be the former unified heavyweight champion’s first professional boxing match in nearly two decades.

From the moment the fight was first announced, their pairing was heavily scrutinized with fans and pundits voicing concern over the 31-year age gap between the two combatants.

Paul, who has all the benefits of youth on his side, is a greater than 2-to-1 favorite to come out on top in The Lone Star State. However, not everyone is willing to count out the 58-year-old icon. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul revealed that former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou told him point blank that ‘Iron’ is going to knock him out.

“Mike is big and beefy, and thick and strong. Francis actually said that he thinks Mike is going to knock me out, which is funny,” Paul said. “But I do have to be careful in the early rounds because Mike has that crazy, crazy punching power” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Jake Paul is ready to go to war with mike tyson

With the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation sanctioning the bout as a pro fight, Paul knows that the danger of stepping inside the ring with the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ is very real.

“100 percent, man,” Paul continued. “A pro-fight means war and I don’t take it lightly. You can get seriously hurt or injured in there. If you are not in there to go to war then you should get out,” Paul added.

Thus far, Jake Paul is 10-1 in his boxing career with seven of his victories coming by way of knockout. His lone loss came against Tommy Fury in February 2023 when ‘The Problem Child’ found himself on the wrong side of a split decision. Since then, he has bested four straight opponents, including ex-UFC star Nate Diaz and BKFC brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

Tyson, on the other hand, has been out of competition since a June 11, 2005 scrap with Kevin McBride, though Tyson did return to the ring in 2020 for a charity exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. that went to an eight-round draw.