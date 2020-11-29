Jake Paul has a long list of opponents he wants to face next.

Paul remained unbeaten in his professional boxing career after an emphatic second-round knockout victory over former NBA guard Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view event on Saturday night.

Having previously outlined his desires to face a number of big names from the mixed martial arts world in a boxing ring, the popular YouTuber made sure to call out a certain few soon after.

“I’ve been training my ass off for the past year. I’m taking this seriously,” Paul said in his post-fight interview. “There’s a long list of opponents that I want — Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis. I’m going to knock them both out.

“There’s my brother, KSI on the line, Austin McBroom. I want to be in this sport for a long time. I’m in love with it so why not?”

It seems that Paul genuinely enjoys the sweet science and is here to stay as he believes he has now found his lane.

“For me, my whole life has been a fight,” he added. “So fighting — it’s something that I’m great at. Being from Ohio, a small town and making my way to Los Angeles to fame and success and just fighting for it. People never believing in me, people hating me — being one of the most hated people in the world. I have to fight through that, it’s not easy.

“So this is the perfect sport. I’ve found my lane.”

Whether he can match up against McGregor or even land that fight remains to be seen. However, there could certainly be interest in a Paul vs. Danis boxing matchup.

What do you make of Paul’s callouts and his chances against them?