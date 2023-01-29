Jake Paul set to land immediate rematch with Tommy Fury should he lose February fight in Saudi Arabia

Jake Paul has a rematch clause in his contract for his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury on February 26.

Last night, as unified boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev and opponent Anthony Yarde waited in the wings, both Paul and Fury would come face-to-face in the ring to promote their upcoming fight. The bout is set to take place on February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The pair have been scheduled to face one another multiple times, but after several failed attempts they finally seem as if they will settle their feud. Paul and Fury have shared back-and-forths over social media for some time, with threats of knockouts, family disownments, million dollar paycheques and birth announcements for all to see.

Jake Paul has a rematch clause in place

Boxing negotiations are complex to say the least, many big time contracts are littered with stipulations and rules, but one that is becoming almost guaranteed with any big name fighter; the rematch clause.

Paul is no different, joining the likes of recent high-profile punchers, Manny Pacquiao, Anthony Joshua and George Kambosos — by striking a rematch clause for his bout with Fury.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury has a rematch clause for if Jake loses. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 29, 2023 ‘Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury has a rematch clause for if Jake loses.’- Michael Benson

This means that should Paul lose, he can activate an immediate rematch clause should he chose to do so. This is a common practice in boxing, which is why the sport sees so many rematches at the moment, even if it follows a fight that was not particularly competitive or where a runback just doesn’t seem necessary.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury squaring off

Who wins, Jake Paul or Tommy Fury?