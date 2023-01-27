Official – Jake Paul set for February 26. boxing return against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia

Reports emerged earlier this month detailing how a third attempted fight between undefeated punchers, Jake Paul, and Tommy Fury was in the works for a potential February 25. event. And this Friday morning, an eight round, middleweight matchup between the duo has been confirmed to take place on February 26. in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury official for February 26. in the Middle East

“Finally official,” Helwani tweeted accompanied by a poster for the bout. “Sunday, Feb. 26. On ESPN+ PPV in the US, on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.”

Sunday, Feb. 26. On ESPN+ PPV in the US, on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

Previously, Paul was scheduled to fight Fury back in December 2021 first, however, the latter, a former reality television star on Love Island, was forced to withdraw from the bout citing an injury.

Rescheduled for an August pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden last year, Fury and his team were denied travel to the United States for the event due to his half-brother, WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury’s association with reputed drugs baron, Daniel Kinahan.

Last time out, Paul managed to land his sixth consecutive professional victory with a unanimous decision win over former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva in Glendale, Arizona last October.

As for Fury, the Manchester native most recently made his squared circle return beneath his half-brother, Tyson’s knockout win over Dillian Whyte back in April of last year, beating Daniel Bocianski on points.

Reacting to the confirmation of his bout with Fury, Paul claimed he would be travelling to the United Kingdom tomorrow to confront Tommy, Tyson, and their father, John Fury.

“Tommy (Fury) has no excuses now… Baby’s born,” Jake Paul tweeted. “Money’s massive. Immigration no issue. Tyson (Fury) promises he & papa (John Fury) will make Tommy retire from boxing & change his last name if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Tmw (Tomorrow) I’m coming to London to look at all 3 Fury’s in the eye & shake on that promise.”