For the second time, Jake Paul’s scheduled showdown with Tommy Fury has been canceled.

Originally scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on August 6th, the British boxer announced his withdrawal from the bout after being denied entry into the United States. While attempting to fly out of Heathrow Airport in London to attend a press conference for the event in New York, Fury was denied due to his family’s ties with Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan, who is wanted by the U.S. government.

In a statement made on his Instagram story, Fury said he was “gutted and disappointed,” but confident that the bout would move forward once the issue is resolved.

Convinced that Fury took the incident as an opportunity to avoid fighting him for the second time, Paul offered to fight Fury on his home turf in the UK shortly after his August 6th obligation.

“I’m confident you are a scared little boy who doesn’t want to fight or understand business,” Paul said on Twitter. “I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept?”

Jake Paul Will Now Face Hasim Rahman Jr on August 6th

Tommy Fury responded to Jake Paul’s latest offer on Twitter and laughed-off Paul’s $500,000 offer to meet him across the pond. “I wouldn’t get out of bed to fight you for $500k,” tweeted Fury. “Let me know when you’re ready to have a serious conversation.”

Now the YouTube star-turned-professional boxer will be preparing to face a new opponent when he steps back into the squared circle on August 6th. Hasim Rahman Jr is expected to take Fury’s place for the MSG main event. Rahman Jr is the son of famed boxer Hasim Rahman who once defeated the legendary Lennox Lewis in 2001. Rahman Jr is currently 12-1 with six victories via knockout.

“Fury’s received a termination notice. (Promoter) MVP did everything it could to help him and team. He wasn’t interested and he literally went into hiding,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Second time in a row he has pulled out. Second time in a row I’m going to step up and take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.”