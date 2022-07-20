Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul has claimed that he will be backing veteran Stockton favorite, Nate Diaz to defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 on September 10. – referring to the latter as a “fake Khabib”.

Paul, who makes his return to combat sports the month prior, is set to headline a professional boxing card at Madison Square Garden on August 6. – tackling Hasim Rahman Jr. in a headlining clash in New York.

Last night, however, multiple reports confirmed that the undefeated, #3 ranked welterweight contender, Chimaev, will headline UFC 279 on September 10. – meeting with Diaz at the T-Mobile Arena.

Significantly, the matchup will come as Diaz’s final contracted fight on his current UFC deal. And it seems the Californian will ride off into the sunset from the promotion regardless of result against Chimaev, after he continually called for his release from the UFC in recent months.

Jake Paul backs Nate Diaz to land an upset win over Khamzat Chimaev

Sharing his thoughts on the matchup, Ohio native, Paul insisted that he would be putting his money on Nate Diaz to score – what would come as a major upset win, over Chimaev on September 10.

“Betr (Better) believe I’m putting my money on Nate Diaz to win versus fake Khabib (Nurmagomedov) (Khamzat Chimaev),” Jake Paul tweeted.

Paul’s decision to chime in on Diaz’s final contracted Octagon appearance, comes off the back of months of speculation regarding a potential future squared circle matchup between the duo.

Paul has expressed an interest in fighting another UFC standout, including the likes of Conor McGregor, and Jorge Masvidal, however, Diaz has always appeared to have found himself on the YouTuber’s radar.

Diaz, an adept grappler under head coach, Cesar Gracie, has also previously teased a move to professional boxing in the past, as well as noting his interest in competing in several submission grappling tournaments.