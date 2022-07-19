Khamzat Chimaev has provided a rather stark warning for Nate Diaz following the announcement of their UFC 279 headlining clash on September 10. – claiming that he will land the Stockton favorite a “funeral” from the UFC at the T-Mobile Arena event.

Earlier this Tuesday evening, reports detailed how verbal agreements were in place as per UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, for Chimaev to tackle the veteran, Diaz, in the main event of UFC 279 on September 10.

Currently holding the #3 rank in the official welterweight rankings, Khamzat Chimaev, who boasts an undefeated 11-0 professional record, most recently defeated one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 back in April.

As for Diaz, the Stockton fan-favorite featured on the main card of UFC 263 back in June of last year, suffering his second straight loss in the form of a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards – which followed a prior doctor’s stoppage defeat against Jorge Masvidal.

Khamzat Chimaev issues a certain prediction for his UFC 279 bout with Nate Diaz

Releasing a brief statement following the announcement of his headlining bout against Diaz, Chimaev claimed that he would be planning the former’s “funeral” for UFC 279 on September 10.

“Khamzat Chiamev (@KChimaev) provided this comment about the fight to ESPN,” ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto tweeted. “Translated from Swedish by his representative Majdi Shammas.

Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) provided this comment about the fight to ESPN. Translated from Swedish by his representative Majdi Shammas.



"I am going to handle Nate Diaz's funeral with the UFC." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 19, 2022

“I am going to handle Nate Diaz’s funeral with the UFC,” Khamzat Chimaev said.

Sharing his thoughts on his training partner, Chimaev’s first headlining bout with the promotion against Diaz, former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till posted, “What a fight” – reacting to the announcement of the September pay-per-view main event.

Ahead of the bout, much coverage is likely to fall on the issue of Diaz’s contract with the promotion – which will be officially completed upon the completion of his fight with Chimaev on September 10.

Diaz had tirelessly campaigned for either his release from the organization in recent months, and had been linked to fights with both Chimaev and former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.