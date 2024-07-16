Mike Perry threatens to ‘Dig Through’ Jake Paul’s eyeball and ‘Find his Memories’ in boxing grudge match

Mike Perry has some pretty gnarly plans for when he steps inside the squared circle this Saturday night.

After spending the last couple of years smashing through a slew of former MMA champions under the BKFC banner, ‘Platinum’ will strap on the 10-ounce gloves for a clash with Jake Paul. Emanating from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Perry will compete in his first traditional boxing match in nearly a decade after making a name for himself in the UFC and as a bare-knuckle brawler.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Perry and Paul sat down for a face-to-face interview. During the 25-minute encounter, the two traded barbs back and forth with ‘Platinum’ threatening to “dig through” one of Paul’s eyes to “find his memories” come fight night.

Mike Perry to Jake Paul: "I’m gonna dig through your eyeball and find your memories" pic.twitter.com/hEn7yKqqh8 — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) July 16, 2024

“Your little baby green punches can’t even f*cking reach my brain stem, bro,” Perry said. “I’m gonna dig through your eyeball and find your memories.” Unsure how to respond, Paul simply said: “Please don’t do that.”

Check out the full video via DAZN Boxing’s YouTube channel below:

Jake Paul knows the risks of fighting mike perry

Originally, Paul was expected to face ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson on July 20. Unfortunately, their bout was pushed back to November after the former unified heavyweight world champion suffered a medical emergency while on a cross-country flight in May.

Luckily, the incident was chalked up to an ulcer flare-up and not something more serious. Still, Tyson was advised to discontinue training for a few weeks, prompting the postponement.

Instead of taking the extra time to prepare for one of the most dangerous boxers in the history of the sport, Paul opted to jump right back into the fire and accept a fight with Perry — a decision that could potentially cost him millions.

“A lot of people think I’m crazy for pivoting to this; why Mike Perry, why now, why take the risk, you could lose the biggest payday of your life against Mike Tyson if you lose to Mike Perry who is a violent killer, a bare-knuckle, undefeated legend over there,” Paul told DAZN. “He takes punches like they’re nothing, he’s fast, athletic, he hits hard, he’s a brawler, and I can’t take that lightly. This whole thing is a risk, I’m focused on July 20, I’m focused on Mike Perry and being in that mindset will lead me to victory. “I need the experience, I need to stay active. I fear no man, I’m ready anytime, any place, anyone, and I truly back that up with my action, it’s not just something I say; I’m here to become world champion, I’ve done everything else I wanted to do in boxing, I’ve exceeded my expectations so that’s my last goal. I will be the cruiserweight world champion.”

Paul vs. Perry will air live on DAZN pay-per-view on Saturday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. UK (Sunday). Main event ring walks are tentatively scheduled for 12 a.m. ET (Sunday) / 5 a.m. UK (Sunday).