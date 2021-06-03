Jake Paul and his team insisted on an automatic rematch clause before agreeing to fight Tyron Woodley on August 28.

The YouTuber transitioned to professional boxing in 2020 and is undefeated with a perfect 3-0 record. Paul’s wins come against poor opposition in fellow internet celebrity AnESONGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson as well as former MMA champion Ben Askren who is a good friend of Woodley’s.

‘The Chosen One’ was cut from the UFC after losing to Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in March. The defeat stretched Woodley’s winless run to four. ‘T-Wood’ previously lost against Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington in consecutive fights. Before that, Woodley was the welterweight champion for several years and earned himself the reputation as one of the best 170lb fighters of all time. He’ll be making his boxing debut when he squares off against Paul on August 28.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Woodley’s manager, Malki Kawa, explained that his client will make more in his boxing debut than he ever did in the UFC.

“He’s getting paid really well,” Kawa said about Woodley’s contract. “It’s one of the best deals I’ve ever done. For a guy in his situation, it was a tremendous deal. He’s getting a large base number. He’s getting a cut of the pay-per-view globally. He’s participating in a lot of different things. He should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday. His base guarantee is in the millions already. Add on all the extra stuff, it’s a really nice payday.

“In this case, I worked with Nakisa, I worked with Stephen Espinoza, I gave them what I was looking for. We worked back and forth for a good amount of time. Sh*t got ugly sometimes, other times it was pleasant. We just got to a point where we felt comfortable with it and Jake is probably making the lion’s share of the money, which he is, but nonetheless Tyron, this is a real good day for him.”

“He definitely got paid in his base guarantee more than he ever did in the UFC, whether as a champion or non-champion, that’s a fact yes,” Kawa added.

Paul and his team insisted on an automatic rematch clause that could be triggered should the former Disney actor lose to the welterweight great.

“Jake Paul’s team negotiated an automatic rematch clause,” Kawa revealed. “That’s how much this is a scary fight to them. If we win this fight, if Jake Paul wants it, then we have to run it back with him.”

Do you think Jake Paul will need to use the rematch clause?