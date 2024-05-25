Jake Paul expects ‘Hundreds of Millions’ to tune into his fight with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson on July 20

ByCraig Pekios
MixCollage 25 May 2024 09 53 AM 7092

Jake Paul expects his fight with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson to be the most watched in combat sports history. In fact, ‘The Problem Child’ anticipates that “hundreds of millions” will tune in.

Paul’s scrap with the former unified heavyweight world champion has received its fair share of criticism, most of it surrounding the 30+ year age gap between the YouTuber and his iconic opposition. Still, the event is expected the emanate from a sold-out AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with one of the most stacked lineups of the year.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Paul was asked bout the potential viewership numbers for his showdown with ‘Kid Dynamite.’

READ MORE:  Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke strip down for final Face-Off ahead of Misfits Boxing title fight on May 25

“The global viewership could be in the hundreds of millions like you said,” said Paul. “It’s wild. It doesn’t make any sense, but the fact that Netflix is a part of this is the perfect piece of the puzzle. It makes this trifecta of Netflix’s audience, my audience, and Mike Tyson’s audience.”

In a first for the streaming giant, Netflix will broadcast the Paul vs. Tyson card live at no additional charge to its existing 260 million subscribers around the world, making Paul’s prediction a real possibility.

READ MORE:  Ben Askren questions why Chael Sonnen agreed to boxing fight with UFC legend Anderson Silva on June 15

Two massive matchups join jake paul vs. mike tyson card

In addition to the massive main event, fight fans will also see one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history as Katie Taylor runs back her instant classic with Amanda Serrano. Taylor came out on top in their April 2022 meeting at Madison Square Garden, scoring a split decision victory after 10 entertaining rounds of action.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card

The first time around, Taylor successfully defended her undisputed lightweight world championship. This time, she’ll put her undisputed super lightweight title on the line eight months after claiming the crown from Chantelle Cameron.

Also on the docket is Darren Till’s professional boxing debut. After spending seven years under the UFC banner, ‘The Gorilla’ has busted out of his cage and is ready to test his skills in the sweet science against legendary pugilist Julio César Chávez Jr.

READ MORE:  Video - Boxing star Ryan Garcia sings his new rap song to an orangutan just trying to enjoy his grapes
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card

READ MORE:  Boxing star Ryan Garcia's B sample comes back positive for the banned substance Ostarine

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts