Jake Paul expects ‘Hundreds of Millions’ to tune into his fight with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson on July 20

Jake Paul expects his fight with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson to be the most watched in combat sports history. In fact, ‘The Problem Child’ anticipates that “hundreds of millions” will tune in.

Paul’s scrap with the former unified heavyweight world champion has received its fair share of criticism, most of it surrounding the 30+ year age gap between the YouTuber and his iconic opposition. Still, the event is expected the emanate from a sold-out AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with one of the most stacked lineups of the year.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Paul was asked bout the potential viewership numbers for his showdown with ‘Kid Dynamite.’

Jake Paul said he expects “hundreds of millions” to watch his fight vs Mike Tyson live 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wwEQAtqgfw — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 24, 2024

“The global viewership could be in the hundreds of millions like you said,” said Paul. “It’s wild. It doesn’t make any sense, but the fact that Netflix is a part of this is the perfect piece of the puzzle. It makes this trifecta of Netflix’s audience, my audience, and Mike Tyson’s audience.”

In a first for the streaming giant, Netflix will broadcast the Paul vs. Tyson card live at no additional charge to its existing 260 million subscribers around the world, making Paul’s prediction a real possibility.

Two massive matchups join jake paul vs. mike tyson card

In addition to the massive main event, fight fans will also see one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history as Katie Taylor runs back her instant classic with Amanda Serrano. Taylor came out on top in their April 2022 meeting at Madison Square Garden, scoring a split decision victory after 10 entertaining rounds of action.

The first time around, Taylor successfully defended her undisputed lightweight world championship. This time, she’ll put her undisputed super lightweight title on the line eight months after claiming the crown from Chantelle Cameron.

Also on the docket is Darren Till’s professional boxing debut. After spending seven years under the UFC banner, ‘The Gorilla’ has busted out of his cage and is ready to test his skills in the sweet science against legendary pugilist Julio César Chávez Jr.