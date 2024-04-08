Jake Paul beats Dana White to Las Vegas Sphere with fiery Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano rematch

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn will reportedly successfully beat Dana White in the race to hold the first-ever live sports event at the fabled Las Vegas Sphere. Paul and Hearn will allegedly co-promote a boxing card headlined by the rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, with a targeted date in June.

The Las Vegas Sphere is a state-of-the-art venue with the capacity to seat 20,000. What makes it special though, is the impressive array of LED monitors that wrap around the entire venue, forming a sphere. The monitors can be set to play any number of exciting and trippy visuals, and the Las Vegas Sphere is nowadays commonly thought to be one of the world’s most unique locations to host any show or event.

Previously, it was thought that White would attain this record of bringing the world’s first live sporting event to the Sphere, with his September 14th Mexican Independence Day card. However, according to Irish news outlet RTE, Paul and Hearn will now swoop in and take the cake. Per RTE, an official announcement is reportedly projected to be announced in only a few days.

Katie Taylor set for Las Vegas rematch with Amanda Serrano | https://t.co/a22w3xBVBe pic.twitter.com/A4Zm38TCOq — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) April 8, 2024

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn Look to Make History at the Las Vegas Sphere

Representing Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Taylor looks to go 2-0 against Serrano. Their first match took place in April of 2022, and a hard-fought battle led to a split decision that saw Taylor go home victorious. On the other side of the ring will stand Serrano, representing Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. If everything goes according to the reports, Paul and Hearn will successfully become the first to promote any live-sporting event at the Las Vegas Sphere, which would surely make Dana White sick to his stomach.

The first bout between Taylor and Serrano was held at Madison Square Garden and has since become known as the biggest fight in Women’s boxing history. Most notably, both fighters have also been undefeated in all of their recent outings, with Taylor having defended her title three more times and Serrano defeating all four of her last opponents.

Do you think a live sporting event held at the Las Vegas Sphere will hold up to expectations, and do you think it’s a big deal if Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn beat Dana White to the record?