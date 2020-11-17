Jake Paul believes he knows the reason why everyone is calling him out.

The popular YouTuber is set for his second professional boxing bout when he takes on former NBA guard Nate Robinson on the undercard of the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view event taking place November 28 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of his fight, a number of figures have called him out. Some include YouTube vloggers like Austin McBroom while Paul’s own brother Logan is also seemingly interested in throwing down. Many from the mixed martial arts world have called him out in the past as well such as Dillon Danis.

For Paul, there is only one reason why that is the case.

“Everyone’s calling me out. I start boxing now every influencer thinks they’re a boxer,” Paul said in a recent interview (via MiddleEasy). “”Austin McBroom wants to fight me, Logan wants to fight me, KSI wants to fight me, Ben Askren wants to fight me, Dillon Danis wants to fight me, but they’re all going to get the smoke.

“I’m just at the top of the food chain so of course everyone is going to look up and be like ‘I want to fight that guy,’ because they’re going to pop off once they fight me.”

While Paul is open to fights with any of the aforementioned figures, his goals still remain extremely high.

The 23-year-old recently called for boxing matches with Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal among others to show that he was a legitimate boxer with knockout power.

While they seem highly unlikely for the time being, an impressive performance against Robinson later this month might kick the wheels in motion for other big fights.

What do you think of Paul’s comments?