Jake Paul Claims Nate Diaz is “Scared” to Fight Him in MMA; Diaz Fires Back at Accusations

Tensions continue to escalate between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz as the two combat sports stars exchange heated words over a potential MMA bout. Jake Paul, the social media sensation turned boxer, recently claimed that Diaz is avoiding a rematch under MMA rules despite the lucrative opportunity it presents.

“It’s funny that Nate Diaz is actually scared to fight me in MMA,” he said. “The biggest payday of his life would be me and him in MMA. I’m ready.”

Diaz, known for his no-nonsense attitude and storied MMA career, did not take kindly to Paul’s comments. The Stockton native responded on social media with a fiery retort: “Sign the contract Scary and not in 12 months from now and in a shitty organization Scary.”

The feud reignited after their first meeting on August 5, 2023, when Paul defeated Diaz in a boxing match via unanimous decision. The 10-round bout marked Diaz’s professional boxing debut, while Paul improved his record to 7-1. The event drew significant attention, generating 450,000 pay-per-view buys and over $30 million in total revenue.

Following the fight, Paul proposed an MMA rematch, a format where Diaz, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and veteran of the sport, would seemingly have the advantage. However, negotiations have yet to materialize into a signed contract, leading to public speculation and verbal jabs between the two.

Nate Diaz is a former UFC standout with 15 years in the organization, built his reputation on his grappling expertise and resilience in the octagon. His career highlights include defeating Conor McGregor in 2016 and competing for the “BMF” title against Jorge Masvidal in 2019.

‘The Problem Chi’d Jake Paul, on the other hand, has carved his niche by defeating former MMA champions in boxing. He has consistently used his platform to challenge traditional combat sports boundaries, including calling out seasoned fighters like Diaz.

As both fighters continue to exchange barbs, fans are left wondering whether this war of words will translate into action inside the cage. A rematch in MMA could potentially break new ground for crossover combat sports events, adding another chapter to the rivalry between Paul and Diaz.

For now, the ball appears to be in the court of promoters and managers, as both fighters push for terms that fit their respective goals. One thing is certain: the tension between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz isn’t cooling down anytime soon.