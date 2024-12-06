Video – Nate Diaz throws water bottle at Islam Makhachev backstage after UFC 311 press event

Set to feature in the corner of teammate, Kron Gracie this weekend at UFC 311, lightweight veteran, Nate Diaz was involved in an altercation with current undisputed champion, Islam Makhachev backstage following tonight’s pre-fight press conference, with both teams throwing water bottles at each other.

Diaz, a former lightweight contender and title challenger under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since UFC 279, fighting out his contractual obligations in an eventual fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim champion, Tony Ferguson in the pair’s short-notice headliner.

Himself featuring on stage tonight at the pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 311, current pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev is preparing for a January 18. return to action, in search of his fourth successful defense of the divisional throne in a title rematch against Armenian challenger, Arman Tsarukyan.

And appearing ahead of tonight’s ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 310, Stockton native, Diaz is set to partner long-time training mate, Gracie, as the Brazilian grappling ace prepares for a main card return against fellow featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell.

Nate Diaz throws water bottle at Team Makhachev after UFC 311 press event

Ahead of the weigh-ins, footage has emerged of Nate Diaz and members of Makhachev’s team — firing water bottles in each other’s direction — with security personnel and officials preventing the two from meeting.