Jake Paul Claims He Can “Take Out Canelo In The Same Way” As Dmitry Bivol

Jake Paul has brazenly claimed that he is confident in his own ability to defeat Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in a similar fashion to how Dmitry Bivol overcame the p4p No.1.

This past weekend, combat sports fans were treated to a plethora of talent stacked events in both MMA and boxing. In the latter, Canelo Alvarez, who has oft been described as the face of modern boxing, took on Dmitry Bivol in a WBA light-heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

To the surprise of many, Bivol dominated much of the fight, winning a unanimous points decision win taking his undefeated record to 20 bouts.

Jake Paul, who has been extremely vocal in his desire to fight Alvarez in the future, was quick to react to the surprise loss. In a video posted to his Twitter account, he stated that:

“And just like that, Canelo Alverez loses to Dmitry Bivol. Amazing fight by Bivol. I’m two inches bigger than Bivol, twenty lbs heavier. Give me three years, I take out Canelo in the same way. He’s on the ropes like he won. He only won three rounds out of the whole entire fight. Eddie Hearn, f*ck you, you can suck my d*ck. I’m coming, I’m beating Canelo in three f*cking years. I put that on my momma. Congrats Dmitry Bivol.”

Canelo Alvarez loses BADLY to Dmitry Bivol pic.twitter.com/iE4U0jyjpt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 8, 2022

Jake Paul Reveals Date Of Next Fight

Whilst he is confident in his ability to defeat Canelo in the future, Jake Paul won’t be facing him just yet. For the time being, ‘The Problem Child’ will likely continue to fill out his record.

Whilst there is not yet an official opponent announcement, Jake Paul did recently reveal the date of his next boxing match. In a post to his Twitter account, the undefeated boxer stated that he will be back on “August 13th.”

Do you think Jake Paul could defeat Canelo?

