Jake Paul has seemingly teased his return to the squared circle for his sixth professional boxing match – releasing a short promotional video on his Twitter account, hinting at an August 13. return to the ring.

Jake Paul, who boasts an undefeated 5-0 professional boxing record, featured as the promotor alongside Matchroom Boxing leader, Eddie Hearn last night for the monumental lightweight title fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden – has been hinting at a late-summer comeback in recent weeks.

The outspoken and polarizing Ohio native has been out of action since December of last year where he headlined a Showtime Boxing card in Florida against two-time opponent, former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley – landing a crushing one-punch knockout win in the pair’s rematch.

Paul had previously defeated Woodley in August of last year in a close, hometown split judging victory – adding the St. Louis veteran to a prior one punch opening round knockout victory against Ben Askren under the Triller Fight Club banner in April of last year.

Jake Paul has been linked with numerous opponents for his August boxing return

In the time since, Jake Paul has welcomed a slew of potential opponents for his return to professional boxing, including the likes of former world champions, Floyd Mayweather, and Oscar De La Hoya – as well as former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping.

Paul has also been linked with a rescheduled bout against Tommy Fury, however, the above mentioned, Hearn offered Paul the chance to fight the 1-0 Cheavon Clarke next – a bronze medalist at the 2019 European Games in Minsk.

On his official Twitter account this Sunday evening, Paul posted a brief promo video – hinting at a return to professional boxing on August 13. – accompanied by the caption, “I’m back. August 13th.”

One potential opponent suggested by Hearn for Paul is former champion, Liverpool native, the retired, Tony Bellew – who appeared to have gone unnoticed by Paul in the past.



“That’s his claim to fame, he was in Creed?” Jake Paul said of Tony Bellew. “He was in Creed, he was in the back, the janitor in the background. I think I’ve heard that name, I couldn’t put a face to it, though. I know who (Oleksandr) Usyk is, I wasn’t asked about Usyk, I was asked about Bellew.”

Garnering a response from Bellew, Paul was instructed by the former cruiserweight champion – to avoid waking up his urge to fight again in the future.

“Just in case you needed to know what I looe like @jakepaul this is me! Tony Bellew tweeted. “The other is how ya coach got to know me! Creed was Pretty Ricky Conlan! What this is Tony BELLEW! Do now wake the f*cking animal up that’s been dead for years.. (thumbs up emoji).”

