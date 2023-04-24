Jake Paul wants to step inside the squared circle with Conor McGregor once he takes care of business with Nate Diaz.

‘The Problem Child’ is slated for a showdown with the Stockton Samurai at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on August 5, but the social media superstar is already looking for his next potential opponent, targeting the Irishman in a recent post on social media.

“Im a better boxer than you Connor and will do what you couldn’t and knock Nate out,” Paul tweeted. “After Nate let’s box as the co main event same night as Katie Taylor VS. Amanda Serrano in Dublin. But since you’re not your own boss you will hide behind Dana or just drink the rest of your life away. August 5th you will see.”

Jake Paul’s attack on Conor McGregor is likely a response to the Irishman’s prediction for Paul vs. Diaz. “I think Nate Diaz slaps the head off him, and I look forward to seeing it,” McGregor told Inside Fighting.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz, and Conor McGregor Are Keeping Busy

It is far from the first that Jake Paul has taken aim at Conor McGregor and it almost certainly won’t be the last. Currently, ‘The Notorious’ is expected to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon this fall for a highly anticipated clash with high-octane lightweight ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. Before throwing hands inside the cage, the two fighters will coach opposite one another on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter. The season premiere is scheduled to air on May 30.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul will attempt to get back into the win column after suffering his first loss at the hands of Tommy Fury. Prior to his defeat, ‘The Problem Child’ earned wins over former-MMA notables including Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley on two separate occasions. Paul signed with the Professional Fighters League earlier this year and is expected to make his mixed martial arts debut in late 2023 or early 2024.

His next opponent, Nate Diaz, wrapped up a 15-year career with the UFC last September, earning a fourth-round submission over tenured lightweight Tony Ferguson. All signs seem to point toward Diaz making a return to the Octagon before hanging up his gloves for good, though the Stockton native has remained coy when discussing the subject.