Jake Paul would never pass up the opportunity to take a dig at former UFC fan-favorite Nate Diaz.

‘The Problem Child’ did just that, mocking the Stockton Samurai in a video clip uploaded by the love-them-or-hate-them Paul brothers. Their latest upload comes less than 24 hours after Nate Diaz’s busy night in The Big Easy. In town for the DAZN Misfits 006 boxing event, the TUF alumnus got his evening started by chucking a water bottle at reality TV star Chase DeMoor, causing an impromptu ringside brawl that eventually spilled out into the streets.

Nate Diaz was far from done, getting into a scuffle with Logan Paul look-a-like Rodney Petersen shortly after the incident with DeMoor. Footage shot by a bystander clearly shows Diaz rendering Peterson unconscious with a standing guillotine choke before letting him drop to the ground, cracking the back of his head against the concrete.

Jake Paul Releases ‘Self-Defense’ Video in Response to Nate Diaz Street Fight Footage

Quick to take a dig at his next opponent inside the squared circle, Jake Paul alongside WWE Superstar brother Logan Paul performed a cringe-worthy skit on how to defend yourself in the streets from “a homeless Stockton man” if you happen to look like one of the buff blonde brothers.

“Today, we’re going to be teaching you what to do if you see a homeless Stockton man trying to come at you in the middle of the streets,” Jake says. “Now if you look anything like a Paul brother, keep your eyes peeled because the streets are hot.”

Spread for safety!! pic.twitter.com/jh0jtJ2FP5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 22, 2023

Fight fans can expect to see more content like this over the next few months as Jake Paul’s highly anticipated boxing match with Nate Diaz draws closer. Emanating from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, the two combat sports stars will square off on August 5 before Paul is expected to make his mixed martial arts debut for the Professional Fighters League.

Nate Diaz is fresh off a 15-year run with the UFC, going 16-11 inside the Octagon during his tenure. Diaz earned wins over some of the lightweight division’s biggest names over the last decade, including Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, Jim Miller, Gray Maynard, Conor McGregor, Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis, and Tony Ferguson.

Recent rumors suggest Nate Diaz will return to the UFC, presumably for a long-awaited trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, once he takes care of business with Jake Paul this summer.