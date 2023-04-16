Despite noting his intentions to return to the Octagon following his upcoming August professional boxing debut, former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz may not have it all his own way according to UFC president, Dana White – who remained coy on a return to the organization for the Stockton veteran.

Diaz, a former lightweight title challenger and welterweight contender under the banner of the promotion, was booked to fight 6-1 professional boxer, Jake Paul last week as per an official press release – with the duo set to headline an American Airlines Center event in Dallas, Texas over the course of eight rounds at the middleweight limit.

Bowing out of the UFC back in November of last year, Nate Diaz, a victor of The Ultimate Fighter, completed his contractual obligations with the organization at UFC 279 back in September of last year.

Headlining the pay-per-view event, Diaz managed to submit former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson with a fourth round guillotine choke finish.

Nate Diaz confirmed his plans to make a return to the UFC

Slated to meet Paul later this summer in a professional boxing match, Diaz confirmed his intentions to return to the UFC following his transition to the squared circle.

“Besides ‘Canelo’ [Alvarez], he’s [Jake Paul] the biggest thang (sic) in boxing,” Nate Diaz said in a press release. “I’m here to conquer that. I’m the king of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I f*cked up Conor (McGregor) for acting out and now here I am again, like a super hero of the real fight game – the king of the real fight game.”

However, despite Diaz’s intentions to return to mixed martial arts following his professional boxing debut, UFC leader, White remained coy on the prospect of the Californian returning to the promotion.

“(Dana) White says that the UFC loves Nate (Diaz) and answers “we’ll see” on whether he could come back to the promotion one day,” TSN reporter, Aaron Bronsteter tweeted.

