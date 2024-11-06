Jake Paul Celebrates Donald Trump’s Projected 2024 Win: ‘God Won’

Jake Paul was in a celebratory mood after former U.S. President Donald Trump won his re-election campaign in a fairly convincing fashion on Tuesday.

While millions of Americans are in fear of losing their basic freedoms, millionaires like ‘The Problem Child’ celebrated Trump’s rise back to power after earning well over the 270 electoral votes needed to retake the White House after being evicted by the people in 2020.

Taking to social media, Paul shared his excitement over the way things played out during the latest election and encouraged “freaked out” democrats to take a long hard look in the mirror and start telling themselves the truth.

Jake Paul believes the ‘bad orange guy’ will deliver a more ‘truthful America’

“The truth and god won in America This is a massive step in the right direction to heal the major issues going on in the world currently,” Paul wrote on X. “America is saved. To democrats… I hope some can see that the truth won in this election Voting for “bad orange guy” is an emotional decision and not the truth I see some of my democratic friends are freaked out. It’s not your fault… “Try to use more discernment in media and start by telling the truth to yourself first and then the world will become more clear to you. Now let’s all unite and work towards building a better America however we can. A truthful America.“

As a multi-millionaire YouTube star and professional boxer, Paul is probably the last guy you want to take advice from when it comes to making America a better place — especially for the average Joe who lives paycheck-to-paycheck and is raising children who will inevitably inherit whatever Trump leaves behind in the wake of his second term.

When he’s not preaching his everlasting love for the 34-time convicted felon, Jake Paul is preparing for his next big boxing endeavor. On Friday, November 15, ‘The Problem Child’ will head to the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a showdown with former undisputed heavyweight world champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

Paul vs. Tyson will air live on Netflix to its 280 million subscribers around the world, putting it on a path to becoming one of the most-watched combat sports events of all time. Paul and Tyson are rumored to walk away with upwards of $20 million apiece for their participation in the generational clash.