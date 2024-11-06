How much are Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Being Paid? To Split $80 Million Purse in November Blockbuster Bout

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will be paid handsomely for their November 15 professional boxing bout. The two heavyweight boxers will be taking money from ticket sales at the AT&T Stadium and the streaming service Netflix.

How much are Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Being Paid?

Jake Paul, the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer, has hinted at a potential $40 million payout for the fight. During a promotional press conference, Paul stated his intention to “make 40 million dollars and knock out a legend.”

On the other hand, Mike Tyson, the 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion, is reportedly set to earn at least $20 million for the bout. This figure was alluded to during Tyson’s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in September 2024. Interestingly, Tyson suggested that he’s not fighting Paul for financial gain but rather to test himself.

The fight purse is estimated to be around $80 million, with reports suggesting a 50-50 split between the two fighters. This means Tyson could potentially earn up to $40 million, double the initial $20 million estimate. These figures are not officially confirmed and could be subject to change.

Jake Paul said:

“I’m here to make 40 million dollars and knock out a legend. I don’t give a f**k about anything else. And he’s the one that wanted it to be a pro fight. So he’s gonna get his a** knocked out real, real, for real on a real record. You’re gonna see on BoxRec — Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, Jake Paul KOs Mike Tyson. I’m not here to do sh** besides make a bag.”

