Jake Paul’s lie detector confession reveals major doubts about beating Mike Tyson

Ahead of his return to the ring later this month against Mike Tyson, polarizing puncher, Jake Paul has appeared to drop his exterior shell ahead of the pairing — engaging in a lie detector test before the pairing, showing alleged fear when questioned if he believes he will defeat the veteran.

Paul, who boasts a 10-1 professional boxing record, has been sidelined since landing his tenth professional win in the squared circle, turning in an eventual sixth round knockout win over former UFC welterweight contender and current BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) fighter, Mike Perry.

Image via: Getty

As for Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight world boxing champion, will snap a lengthy retirement from professional boxing in his return this month against Jake Paul — stepping into the ring in a professional setting for the first time since 2006.

Ending his decorated and formidable boxing career following a pair of consecutive stoppage defeats to both Danny McBride and British heavyweight Danny Williams.

Jake Paul was untruthful during lie detector test ahead of Mike Tyson pairing

And when asked if he would be confident of definitively beating Tyson come to their professional boxing match later this month in Arlington, Texas — Jake Paul maintained he was, but lie detector results posted in a video on his social media indicated the Ohio native was in fact being untruthful.

I think I’m going to, I don’t know, it’s going to be tough. It’s going to be tough,” Jake Paul explained during the video posted online. “I think Mike (Tyson) is a killer at any age.”

And issuing somewhat of a warning to Paul and even fans of his during the run-up to their massive showdown in ‘The Lone Star State’, Tyson maintained that despite many in the public’s perception of him — he is far from a “nice” person.

There’s nothing nice about me,” Mike Tyson told The Independent and other publications over Zoom, two weeks before his fight. “I’m not a nice person. I’m a decent person, I try to do the right thing. But a nice person, I am not. Anybody with the [idea] that I’m a nice person is gonna be disappointed. I’m just not. I don’t make people happy for no reason, I’m just who I am. I’m not trying to gain friends, that’s basically what I’m saying. I don’t want to make friends with you, I don’t care if you put me on your yacht, I don’t give a f***. I’m not gonna ever be nice to nobody; I’ll be kind, but never nice.”