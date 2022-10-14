Ahead of this month’s professional boxing matchup between the undefeated Ohio puncher, Jake Paul, and former undisputed UFC middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, fans have lambasted the revealed pay-per-view price for the Phoenix, Arizona card – with the event set to be available for a fee of $59.99 on Showtime PPV.

Paul, an undefeated professional boxer and polarizing social media star, boasts an unbeaten 5-0 professional record, most recently featuring back in December of last year.

Set to feature earlier this summer in a pair of failed Madison Square Garden clashes against both Tommy Fury, and Hasim Rahman Jr. – the son of former world champion, Hasim Rahman – Paul is set to return in an end-of-month fight with Brazilian icon, Silva.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is slated for October 29. in Phoenix, Arizona

Slated to land at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, the card, which also features a co-main event fight between perennial UFC middleweight contender, Uriah Hall, and NFL running back, Le’Veon Bell, the cost to view the October event has been lambasted across social media, as it was revealed Showtime PPV will charge $59.99 to view the ‘Copper State’ showcase. (H/T MMA Fighting)

Returning to professional boxing after a lengthy layoff last year, Silva, a veteran professional mixed martial artist and decorated former UFC middleweight champion, defeated former WBC middleweight champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Toward the tail end of last year as part of a Triller Fight Club card, Silva co-headlined against former UFC light heavyweight titleholder, Tito Ortiz – scoring a thunderous first round knockout win.

For Jake Paul, the controversial figure handed Ben Askren a stunning first round knockout loss last year, before twice defeating former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley – the most recent of which in a sixth round, one-punch knockout triumph in December of last year.

The pay-per-view main card currently stands as;

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Uriah Hall vs. Le’veon Bell

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Chris Avila vs. Dr. Mike Varshavski

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves