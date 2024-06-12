Jake Paul accepts opportunity to step in and ‘Save’ UFC 303 amid rumors of Conor McGregor’s withdrawal

Jake Paul is ready to step in and save UFC 303.

As it stands, Conor McGregor’s “greatest comeback in combat sports history” is up in the air as a new report from MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani suggests that the bout is “very much in limbo” a little more than two weeks out from fight night.

With the status of McGregor vs. Chandler up in the air, reigning bantamweight world champion Sean O’Malley is willing to step up and help save the card—so long as he gets to pick his opponent.

“I’ll fight @jakepaul to save UFC 303,” O’Malley wrote on X.

It didn’t take long for ‘The Problem Child’ to respond, accepting O’Malley’s challenge.

“MMA fight before Tyson,” Paul replied alongside a green checkmark. He also tagged the Professional Fighters League, the promotion expected to host Paul’s mixed martial arts debut sometime down the line.

It’s not the first time Paul has made mention of the drama surrounding the UFC’s pay-per-view event on June 29. Earlier this month, he claimed to have some insider information on the turmoil but refused to spill the tea.

“People keep asking me about Conor McGregor / UFC 303 Obviously, I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it publicly,” Paul posted. “For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something. That’s their world, and you know, they get pissed at me every time I talk about that stuff. Good for them and they’ll figure it out

Jake Paul already has a big money fight lined up for the fall

Of course, Paul has his own big-money match lined up. On November 15, he will step back inside the squared circle for a clash with former unified heavyweight boxing world champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Originally the fight was scheduled to go down this summer on July 20, but after suffering a medical episode during a cross-country flight out of Miami, Tyson was forced to take a break from training. Fortunately, the incident was attributed to an ulcer flare-up and won’t affect the 58-year-old’s ability to compete later this year.

Paul is 9-1 in his pro boxing career with his lone loss coming against Tommy Fury, the younger brother of former WBO heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury. Paul has since bounced back with a couple of first-round knockouts against a pair of no-name opponents under his Most Valuable Promotion’s banner.

Tyson, on the other hand, holds a career record of 50-6 with 44 of his victories coming by way of knockout. His scrap with Paul will be his first professional bout since a 2005 loss to Kevin McBride.