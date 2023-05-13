Jailton Almeida extended his win streak to five with a first-round submission victory at UFC Charlotte on Saturday.

‘Malhadinho’ made easy work of No. 9 ranked heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the afternoon’s main event showcase. ‘Bigi Boi’ attempted to bring some early pressure in order to get Almeida backpedaling as a way to combat an inevitable takedown attempt from the Brazilian standout. Unfortunately for Rozenstruik, his efforts were ineffective as Almeida was able to wrestle the big man down and dominate, as expected.

Securing a rear-naked choke submission in the opening round, Jailton Almeida should find himself ranked in the division’s top ten come Monday morning. He’ll also find his bank account a lot fatter as his finish scored him a $50,000 performance bonus courtesy of UFC President Dana White.

Another day, another submission win for Jailton Almeida pic.twitter.com/qDEugtKtXD — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 13, 2023

Almeida is now 5-0 inside the Octagon and 19-2 overall. All of his wins under the UFC banner have come by way of finish, including his 2021 appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series against Nasrudin Nasrudinov. Soon-to-be sitting firmly in the division’s top ten, Almeida is ready to make a big leap up the ladder, calling out fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa for a heavyweight clash during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

His opponent, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, will go back to the drawing board after dropping four of his last six contests, though those defeats have come against a who’s who of heavyweight elites including Ciryl Gane, Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov, and of course, Jailton Almeida.

Following Almeida’s highlight-reel-worthy finish, MMA fans and fighters flooded Twitter with praise for the budding Brazilian superstar.

MMA Twitter Responds to Jailton Almeida’s First-Round Submission Finish at UFC Charlotte:

We have a legit new contender in the UFC heavyweight division. Jailton Almeida has now won 14 fights in a row and remains undefeated in the UFC! 🇧🇷 #UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/RiX4hhhiZX — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 13, 2023

Jailton Almeida should get the hype that Khamzat Chimaev got — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 13, 2023

Wow beautiful win by @Malhadinho_UFC great performance! #UFCCharlotte — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 13, 2023

Jailton Almeida beat Rozenstruik as easy as Jones beat Gane.



This guy's grappling is a problem, even though he is lighter than everyone else #UFCCharlotte — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) May 13, 2023

“It was at this moment.. he knew.. he fucked up” #UFCCharlotte pic.twitter.com/oL9cvZquWb — Your Best Bet (@YBBSportsData) May 13, 2023

Jailton Almeida gets the first-round submission! Huge win for him. He’s now ranked in the top 10 at HW! #UFCCharlotte — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) May 13, 2023

Jailton Almeida continues to prove he is absolutely the real deal. I was initially concerned when he went to heavyweight that it could prove a bad move. It absolutely has not. #UFCCharlotte — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) May 13, 2023

Jailton Almeida is a serious problem at heavyweight! Wow! Dude is freakish. #UFCCharlotte — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 13, 2023

What?? People realizing now Almeida is a problem? People now realizing there’s only a few legit, proven grappling threats at heavyweight right now??? Who saw that coming? — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) May 13, 2023

Great patience from Almeida, great finish. We could be on the verge of a fantastic era at the top of this division. He’s quality. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) May 13, 2023

That was easy work for Jailton Almeida. Got Rozenstruik down took his back and easily got the RNC. Almeida is 5-0 in the UFC & 19-2 as a Pro a very talent Heavyweight Prospect#UFCCharlotte — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) May 13, 2023

Jairzinho Rozenstruik started his UFC career with four straight stoppage wins. Jailton Almeida makes it five straight, tapping out Rozensturik in Round 1 at #UFCCharlotte https://t.co/lFias4b6zS — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) May 13, 2023

Almeida is definitely a problem. He's 5-0 in the UFC with five finishes, four of those coming in the first round. #UFCCharlotte — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) May 13, 2023

Jailton Almeida is the real deal.



We had a feeling entering #UFCCharlotte, but now we know he is. No dount he's top-5 quality today. Made that look easy. — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) May 13, 2023

Give him Curtis next 👀 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 13, 2023