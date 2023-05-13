Remaining promotional-perfect in tonight’s UFC Charlotte headliner, streaking Brazilian contender, Jailton Almeida manages to dispatch heavy-hitting Suriname native, Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a first round rear-naked choke — in patented dominant fashion.

Almeida, who entered his first organizational main event tonight as the #12 ranked heavyweight contender, scores his second finish of the year, having taken home a one-sided ground strikes TKO win over Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283 back in January in his native Brazil.

Traversing kickboxing talent, Rozenstruik tonight in dominant fashion, Almeida, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, the Brazilian managed to take down the former on his first attempt, landing a bull-rushing double-leg takedown.

Patiently waiting for an opening, Almeida was rewarded for his composure, as Rozenstruik moved to his back during a sweep attempt, allowing the Brazilian to take his back, sink in both hooks and latch onto a rear-naked choke submission success.

Below, catch the highlights from Jailton Almeida’s submission win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik