Jack Catterall Drops Regis Prograis Twice in the 9th, Scores UD Victory – Catterall vs. Prograis Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis - Catterall vs. Prograis Highlights

Jack Catterall dropped Regis Prograis twice in the ninth round en route to a unanimous decision victory in Manchester, England.

The opening round saw little action, but Prograis attempted to pick up the pace in the second despite being stifled by Catterall’s sharp jab. In the final 20 seconds of the third, Catterall landed a big left hand that was by far the best connection from either fighter up to that point.

gettyimages 2180489845 612x612 1

In the closing seconds of the fifth round, Prograis landed a straight left that partially caught Catterall and knocked him off balance.

Because Catterall’s gloves touched the mat, the referee ruled it a knockdown much to the chagrin of the UK fan favorite and the live crowd.

gettyimages 2180495329 612x612 1

Perhaps feeling a sense of urgency, Jack Catterall started to pick up the pace after surrendering a 10-8 round to Prograis due to the highly questionable knockdown. In the ninth, Catterall caught his opponent with a one-two combination followed by a stiff right hand that caught Prograis and sent him down to the canvas.

Prograis answered the count but got blasted with a left hand and he ate the mat for the second time in a single round.

gettyimages 2181238003 612x612 1

Prograis bounced back in the 10th round and may have very well taken it on the scorecards, but it was all Catterall in the 11th and 12th as Prograis was unsuccessful in his desperate attempt to land a knockout blow.

gettyimages 2180498760 612x612 1

Official Results: Jack Catterall def. Regis Prograis via unanimous decision (117-108, 116-109, 116-109) to win the WBO International Super Lightweight Championship

Check out highlights from Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

