Devin Haney defeats Regis Prograis via unanimous decision to win WBC super lightweight Title – Haney vs. Prograis (Highlights)

ByCraig Pekios
Devin Haney

Devin Haney retained his undefeated record on Saturday night, scoring a decisive victory over Regis Prograis.

Emanatating from the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif, Haney (30-0, 15 KO) delivered another dominant performance to claim the WBC super lightweight world championship. Through 12 rounds of action, Haney was in complete control, essentially playing with his prey throughout the 36-minute affair.

The most exciting moment of the bout came in the third round when Haney landed a big right hand that put Prograis on the canvas momentarily.

Prograis managed to get up and make it through the remainder of the fight, but never posed much of a threat from that point on.

Official Result: Devin Haney def. Regis Prograis via unanimous decision (120-107, 120-107, 120-107)

Check Out Highlights From Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis Below:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

