Devin Haney defeats Regis Prograis via unanimous decision to win WBC super lightweight Title – Haney vs. Prograis (Highlights)
Devin Haney retained his undefeated record on Saturday night, scoring a decisive victory over Regis Prograis.
Emanatating from the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif, Haney (30-0, 15 KO) delivered another dominant performance to claim the WBC super lightweight world championship. Through 12 rounds of action, Haney was in complete control, essentially playing with his prey throughout the 36-minute affair.
The most exciting moment of the bout came in the third round when Haney landed a big right hand that put Prograis on the canvas momentarily.
Prograis managed to get up and make it through the remainder of the fight, but never posed much of a threat from that point on.
Official Result: Devin Haney def. Regis Prograis via unanimous decision (120-107, 120-107, 120-107)