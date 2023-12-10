Devin Haney defeats Regis Prograis via unanimous decision to win WBC super lightweight Title – Haney vs. Prograis (Highlights)

Devin Haney retained his undefeated record on Saturday night, scoring a decisive victory over Regis Prograis.

Emanatating from the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif, Haney (30-0, 15 KO) delivered another dominant performance to claim the WBC super lightweight world championship. Through 12 rounds of action, Haney was in complete control, essentially playing with his prey throughout the 36-minute affair.

The most exciting moment of the bout came in the third round when Haney landed a big right hand that put Prograis on the canvas momentarily.

Prograis managed to get up and make it through the remainder of the fight, but never posed much of a threat from that point on.

Official Result: Devin Haney def. Regis Prograis via unanimous decision (120-107, 120-107, 120-107)

Check Out Highlights From Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis Below:

HE TAMED THE ROUGAROU 👹@Realdevinhaney did not lose a round in a masterclass showcase to win the WBC super lightweight world title.#HaneyPrograis pic.twitter.com/JGRsnxn5Gq — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 10, 2023

Hometown Hero@Realdevinhaney was feeling the love from The Bay area after his big win.#HaneyPrograis pic.twitter.com/PAZ0EgHdRU — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 10, 2023

“First of all… Alhamdulilah. I want to thank Allah for this.”



Undefeated Muslim fighter Devin Haney moves up in weight and secures another belt. He improves his record to 31-0.



We are all proud of you champ. Alhamdulilah. ☝️ 🤲 @Realdevinhaney pic.twitter.com/l5fV4aAr3x — عمر عثمان 🇦🇫 Mike Tyson’s Translator (@OmerOsman200) December 10, 2023