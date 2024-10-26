Ilia Topuria KOs ‘Blessed’ with Brutal Left Hook in the Third to Retain Fetherweight Title – UFC 308 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ilia Topuria became the first man to knock out BMF titleholder Max Holloway in his mixed martial arts career.

Returning to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for UFC 308, ‘El Matador’ delivered another highlight-reel performance in his first defense of the featherweight world title, dispatching ‘Blessed’ in the third round via a combination of strikes punctuated by a vicious left hook that sent Holloway crashing to the canvas.

A few ground-and-pound strikes later, referee Marc Goddard had seen enough and called for the stoppage just past the 90-minute mark of the round.

Official Result: Ilia Topuria def. Max Holloway via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 1:34 of Round 3.

With the win, Topuria moved to 16-0, keeping both his ‘O’ and his 145-pound title intact.

Check out Highlights From Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway at UFC 308:

