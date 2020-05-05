Jacare Souza Eyeing Rematches With Yoel Romero, Kelvin Gastelum

Spread the word!













Jacare Souza usually does well when it comes to rematches.

The middleweight contender hasn’t lost a rematch in his career with some of his notable wins coming against the likes of Chris Camozzi and Gegard Mousasi. He plans on adding Yoel Romero and Kelvin Gastelum to that list.

Souza lost debatable decisions to both fighters in 2015 and 2018 respectively. And he is looking to exact revenge on them after his fight with Uriah Hall this weekend at UFC 249.

“I’d like to make a rematch against Romero,” Souza told MMA Junkie. “I believe it’s gonna be a great fight – or Kelvin Gastelum. I have to prove that I’m the king of the rematch because I never lost a rematch, and I’d like to make a rematch against these fighters.

“… But right now I have to be focused on my opponent because he’s tough. I have to be smart because he’s tough.”

Hall is certainly a threat. The 35-year-old is on his first two-fight winning streak since 2015 and coming off an upset win over Antonio Carlos Junior.

Souza, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak — the first of his professional career — and will be looking to return to the win column and enter middleweight title contention again.

And he is certainly confident of earning the victory despite his respect for Hall.

“I have a lot of respect for Hall,” Souza said. “He’s a great fighter, he’s incredible, he’s a knockout master. But I’m ready to use my skills and beat him. I did a very good training camp for this fight and, on fight day, I want to prove that I’m better than him.

“I believe I’m going to win this fight in the second round. I don’t know why, but I believe I’m going to win in the second.”

UFC 249 takes place Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

How do you see Souza vs. Hall going?