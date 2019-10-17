Isreal Adesanya Unloads On Jon Jones For Recent Comments

Spread the word!













Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones’ feud is continuing to grow each day on social media. The two have traded shots at one another, and if they do end up fighting, it could be one of the biggest fights in the UFC.

Of course, Adesanya says he will fight Jones in Vegas at the Raiders Stadium in 2021. That’s is a long time away considering how much trash talking they are doing. On Wednesday night, “The Last Stylebender” absolutely unloaded on Jones in a Twitter rant.

Lol I formally release DC as being my pussy, Izzy now takes the throne https://t.co/3pKJSFLKNN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 16, 2019

“Lol I formally release DC as being my pussy, Izzy now takes the throne.” Jon Jones wrote.

That got a response from Adesanya who wrote the following.

Oh @JonnyBones …

“You can be such a pervert sometimes…” pic.twitter.com/s1DTWbJJlU — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 17, 2019

“Oh @JonnyBones… ‘You can be such a pervert sometimes…’”

Adesanya then followed up with a couple of more tweets.

I want all the picograms of freshly squeezed juice 💉🍊 pic.twitter.com/70YB9EzjgR — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 17, 2019

This is easily the most Israel Adesanya has trash-talked someone as he brought up Jones’ past in several tweets. The rivalry between the two is starting to reach new heights where the only way they could settle it is to fight. Whether or not that happens anytime soon is to be seen. But, there is no question, Adesanya and Jones’ rivalry is not going to end anytime soon after this recent Twitter exchange.

