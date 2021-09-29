Israel Adesanya, the UFC Middleweight champion was going bonkers during the UFC featherweight title fight between the champ Alexander Volkanowski and Brian Ortega.

Adesanya was reacting like most fans during the main event of UFC 266. Volkanovski and Ortega turned in what may have been the best UFC Featherweight title fight of all time. It was a one-sided fight for Volkanovski who won via unanimous decision, but there were short instances where it looked like Ortega could have won.

The moment that comes to mind the most is when Brian Ortega was able to lock in a mounted guillotine on the featherweight champ. He ultimately got out of the deep choke, but then found himself in a deep triangle choke that looked like it had devastating consequences for Volkanovksi. Ultimately ‘Volk’ went on his way to defend his belt for the second time.

You can hear Adesanya around the 7-second mark of the video yell, “Chin down! Chin down!”. It is awesome to see “The last Stylebender” root for Volkanovski so heavily. ‘Izzy’ is no stranger to theatrics as well. He has done some crazy things inside the octagon, like dry humping Paulo Costa after his TKO victory.

Adesanya’s last fight was against Marvin Vettori who he dominated for his third title defense. His next fight should be announced rather soon, as he will defend his middleweight title against Robert Whittaker, the fighter he won it from. Adesanya was outspoken very much during this UFC 266 press run, as his fellow New Zealander Dan Hooker was having problems acquiring a work visa to fight in the U.S. The two have both discussed the possibility of making a permanent move to the U.S to avoid future problems as Hooker had.

Were you as excited as Israel Adesanya was during this instant classic title fight?