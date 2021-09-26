UFC 266 has just produced a sure fire contender for Fight of the Year — as Alexander Volkanovski gritted through some worrying submission threats to take home a unanimous decision victory over a bloodied, bruised, and battered Brian Ortega in a unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44) victory.

Both have their respective moments in that opening round, drawing blood from the region of each of their left eyes. The round spent entirely on the feet with Volkanovski pressing and leading the dance with crisp boxing, whilst Ortega counters with a stiff left from the fence, finding his range with more power it would seem.

Another round in the books for the defending champion it appears, with the second round almost mirroring the first round in regards to how both men got off with their respective offense. Ortega’s corner looking for more urgency, while Volkanovski urged to implement some more leg kicks.

In an incredible round, Volkanovski almost suffered a mounted guillotine loss after Ortega fell into his guard before mounting after a cracking counter striker dropped him. Somehow surviving, Ortega then managed to set up a triangle, which Volkanovski gutted through as well. Before the close of the round, the champion rained down with massive ground strikes, causing serious swelling to the eye and forehead of Ortega, which drew the Octagon-side physician’s attention.

Another completely dominant round from Volkanovski who continued to slice and bruise Ortega with devastating ground strikes, stacking the guard and bloodying the challenger, who looked extremely fatigued and worse for wear in his corner heading into the last frame.

Ortega looks much better in the fifth, cracking and drawing a reaction from Volkanovski at the end of the round, however, the New South Wales native, with enough water in the basement, successfully takes a decision win and defends his crown.

Catch the highlights from Volkanovski’s successful title defense against Ortega, below.

Things are getting intense after RD 2 🤬👀



[ #UFC266 | Tune in LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/2qE0lEWxD2 ] pic.twitter.com/MJUl3RjGu1 — UFC (@ufc) September 26, 2021