Israel Adesanya Wants “Nothing to Do” With UFC White House Card

ByTimothy Wheaton
Israel Adesanya Wants “Nothing to Do” With UFC White House Card

Israel Adesanya has made it clear he wants no part in the UFC’s upcoming White House card, saying he will not even attend as a spectator, just out from his main event against Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle.

Adesanya’s stance on UFC White House

In a new sit-down with Complex’s Matt Welty, Adesanya was asked about the UFC event scheduled for the White House — a show branded “Freedom 250” that has drawn heavy attention because of its setting and political overtones. He explained that while he once had interest in the idea, that has changed with the current climate, saying he was interested “because at the time, the world was different” and that now he “won’t even go watch it there,” before confirming he does not want to be “in the States close to that at all.”

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UFC White House and politics

The White House card is being marketed as a landmark crossover between the UFC and the current administration, with the event framed as a showpiece for the promotion’s relationship with President Donald Trump, who returned to office in January 2025. Adesanya has not offered a full political breakdown, but recent activity on his X account has included shares and likes related to the Jeffrey Epstein case and criticism of powerful political figures, which has fueled assumptions that his unease goes beyond crowd dynamics or logistics.

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Israel Adesanya’s Next Fight

Adesanya’s comments arrive during fight week for UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer, set for March 28, 2026, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The two-time middleweight champion headlines against Joe Pyfer in a five-round middleweight bout that tops the promotion’s return to Seattle.

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Adesanya enters the Pyfer fight looking to halt the worst run of his UFC tenure, with recent setbacks placing extra weight on this main event and his schedule choices going forward. In the Complex conversation, he also addressed his reluctance to fight exclusively on pay-per-view, the possibility of a third meeting with Alex Pereira, and the idea of boxing a celebrity opponent like Jake Paul.

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As part of this camp, Adesanya detailed a training link-up with endurance figure David Goggins, describing high-intensity work that he has folded into his preparation for Pyfer. Fight-week footage released on YouTube shows Adesanya arriving in Seattle, going through final sessions, and settling into the city, reinforcing that while he wants distance from the White House event, he is fully locked in on the task in the Pacific Northwest.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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