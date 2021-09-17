UFC President Dana White is looking to start 2022 off with a massive rematch for the Middleweight Championship as Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 is being targeted for January.

Due to the strict COVID-19 restrictions in both New Zealand and Australia, it’s been difficult for the rematch to get finalized for a date. White, however, is confident January is a proper target timeline for this fight.

“That’s a fight we want to make, so we’re working on it,” White said. “I will get that done. That’s what we’re working on – we’re working on January.”

White admitted he would have loved for the rematch between Adesanya and Whittaker to take place in the Australia and New Zealand region just like their first fight at UFC 243 did, but that won’t be happening according to White.

“You know what sucks? With everything that’s going on right now, when you think about that fight, that fight should be done over there (in Australia or New Zealand). But that ain’t going to happen.

“Listen, I don’t like to be all cocky and sh*t, but we will do everything in our power to get that stuff worked out.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Adesanya has defended his middleweight title three times since his TKO victory over Whittaker while the Australian has won three in a row, beating top contenders Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum to work his way back to a world title shot against Adesanya.

How do you see Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker II playing out?