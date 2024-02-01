Israel Adesanya hints at UFC 300 main event fight return with 300-Themed poster: ‘The Gods must be crazy’

Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya appears to be gearing up for a return to the Octagon at UFC 300 in two months time – amid continues links to a championship charge against arch-rival, Dricus du Plessis atop the monumental card.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 293 back in September in Australia, dropping his title in a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland.

And as for South African rival, du Plessis, the newly-crowned middleweight champion headlined UFC 297 back in January against the aforenoted, Strickland – landing the title in a close, split decision win over the outspoken American.

Israel Adesanya hints at UFC 300 inclusion

Linked with a title fight defense against Adesanya at UFC 300 in April atop the massive flagship card, the latter appears to be gearing up for the potential headlining fight with the Pretoria native in April – sharing a 300-themed poster on his official Instagram Stories overnight.

“The gods must be crazy,” Israel Adesanya captioned the post on his official social media overnight.

Israel Adesanya's recent Instagram story hinting that he may be on #UFC300 😱 pic.twitter.com/b1yu4PTxzt — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 1, 2024

Revealing last month following his title victory how his notable call out of Adesanya was pre-planned, du Plessis’ manager is said to have received information ahead of UFC 297, pertaining to the fact Adesanya may be available in time to compete at UFC 300.

Adesanya and du Plessis shared the Octagon for a tense, brash face-off back in July of last year at UFC 290 during International Fight Week, with a persistent injury ruling the newly-minted champion from a September title fight with the former kingpin.

Furthermore, despite his recent run of two losses in his three most recent Octagon walks, City Kickboxing striker, Adesanya has opened and remains a notable betting favorite to beat du Plessis if they share the Octagon before the end of the year.

Do you think Israel Adesanya headlines UFC 300 in April?